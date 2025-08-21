Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with drizzle / stray showers possible especially at the beach. Windy. Highs: 72-79. Winds: E-NE 25-50+ mph.
Tonight: Turning partly cloudy to mostly clear by the morning. WIndy. Lows: 57-70. Winds: NE-N 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy, especially early in the day. Highs: 77-83. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 56-68. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few evening showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect just off the coast of Delmarva through Friday morning. Erin has started its turn to the northeast and will start to push away from the coast over the course of today. As the storm departs, it will be bringing with it some very rough conditions at the beach with beach erosion and some coastal flooding a threat along with the rip current threats. We also will need to watch the bays as this persistent wind in from the northeast could cause some issues on our bays ahead of the push of water as Erin moves by to our east. Due to this push of water, we have some coastal flood advisories and warnings for higher than normal tides continuing today.
As we wake up this morning, the feel of the air is very tropical as we have one of the outer bands set up overhead and bringing with it a few areas of drizzle and light showers out at the beach. This will linger for much of the first part of Thursday as we see the outer cloud deck from Erin over the region throughout the day. Watching wave heights grow to 6-12’ on Thursday. Some wind gusts during the day today at the beach could reach 55 - 60+ mph at the worst of the conditions today. Things will quickly improve overnight as the storm pushes away from the coast into Friday, but the wind will still be a factor as we expect wind gusts to 40 mph early in the day.
Temperatures start to rebound as the wind starts to shift a bit on Friday with highs back up into the 80s. We stay in the 80s for the weekend, but another stronger cold front arrives with the chance of some scattered showers and storms by Sunday and Monday. Next week looks like a pumpkin Reese's at the store as we see fall-like temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine by the middle of the week.