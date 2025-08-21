DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Cloudy early, then clearing after midnight. Breezy, with north winds gusting to 20 mph at times - higher at the coast. Lows around 60°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
Hurricane "Erin" has remained several hundred miles off the East Coast of the United States, but its broad wind field has brought gusty winds to much of Delmarva, especially at the Atlantic Coast.
Rain was minimal from "Erin", with the effects limited to high surf and gusty winds at the coast.
"Erin" will turn away from the coast and out to sea Thursday evening, leading to improving conditions into Friday morning, with clearing skies.
As high pressure builds in on Friday, we're expecting mostly sunny skies, but coastal hazards will continue. Winds will continue to be gusty from the northeast, and when combined with residual swells from the departing hurricane, high surf and dangerous rip currents will make for hazardous beaches. Swimming will likely continue to be restricted or prohibited Friday.
By Saturday, the winds will calm down, and the coast will see diminishing swells from the hurricane, and coastal threats will likely come to an end.
A cold front is expected to bring increasing clouds Sunday, with shower and thunder chances late Sunday through Monday. At this time, strong thunderstorms are not likely.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for August 28 - September 3.
In the Tropics: Hurricane "Erin" - see above.
A tropical wave east of the Leeward Islands has a high, 70 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days as it traverses the tropical Atlantic. We need to watch this closely as it will be following a track similar to "Erin" at this same point in its development, however it is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A low pressure area in the central Atlantic has a low, 30 percent chance of development. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time
Should any of these become our next named storms, the next names on the list are Fernand and Gabrielle
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.