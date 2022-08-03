Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and warm. Very humid. Low 73°. Wind: Light South.
Thursday: Sunny and hotter. Very humid with a heat index of over 103. High 94-95° inland with temps. near 90 on the beaches but falling to around 77° PM. Wind: S 7-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and warm. Very humid. Low 75-77°. Wind: South 2-7 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with scattered storms later in the day. Some storms may be very heavy. High 91° inland with temps. near 80-85 on the beaches but falling to around 78° PM. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a warm and muggy night on the way with mostly fair skies. Look for lows near 73 degrees with light west winds. Temps. may stay above 75 degrees near the Chesapeake bay.
Thursday will turn hotter with most spots seeing temps. neat 94 degrees in the afternoon. The heat index may pass 104 Thursday and this is dangerous heat. Winds will be from the SW and the beaches may get past 90°, before a sea breeze arrives and drops temps. back to around 77.
Friday looks hot, but we should see some afternoon thunderstorms as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Temps. will reach the low 90's with a south breeze at 9-16 mph in the afternoon hours. A few storms in the evening could be very heavy with a strong wind gust.
In the long-range, It will not be quite as hot Saturday, and Sunday, as the upper level high pressure system weakens, and drifts to the west. This should bring some afternoon thunderstorms activity, but the showers will be isolated. The heat and humidity will continue into Monday with afternoon temps. around 90 degrees. We should see some widely scattered thundershowers about Sunday and Monday, but it will be mainly sunny. There are signs of a stronger cool front around Thursday/Friday of next week!
The average high for today is 87 degrees with an average low of 66 degrees.