DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 100° - 105°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Tuesday marks the hottest day of our heat wave on Delmarva, with some high temperatures records set, and 100°F temperatures reached for the first time in several years for a few sites.
The broad upper ridge remains in control over the eastern United States. Extreme heat warnings remain in effect for all of Delmarva (except the coast) until Wednesday evening. Heat advisories remain in effect for the coast until Wednesday evening.
Tuesday night will be another night for the air conditioners, with lows only falling into the mid 70s despite mostly clear skies.
While we might not be as hot on Wednesday, we will still see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be sunny and winds will be very light, which will both contribute to again seeing the heat indices reach 105°F or more at times. There will be a very slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, thanks in no small part to the unusual instability in the lower atmosphere.
By Thursday, we back temperatures down to somewhat - though it will still be quite hot, with temperatures mostly in the low 90s for the rest of the week. A front is expected to sag south on Thursday, bringing better chances (although still on the low end) for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.
More significant relief from the heat could arrive by the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 1 - July 7.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Andrea" has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to weaken over the next 48 hours. It is not a threat to the United States.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.