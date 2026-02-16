DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clearing skies. Areas of fog or low cloud possible. Lows in the upper 20s.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Winds from the south could gust to 25 mph or more at times.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain late. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: On-and-off rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or wintry mix. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A low pressure system brought beneficial rain to Delmarva Sunday into early Monday.
The low pressure system is moving out to sea, but has kept skies cloudy through Monday afternoon.
As that system continues to depart and high pressure builds from the southwest, we'll see gradually clearing skies and calm winds Monday night into Tuesday morning. With all of the recent moisture and the clearing skies and light wind, areas of fog or low cloud could linger or develop overnight into Tuesday morning.
Then high pressure settles in for a very nice Tuesday, which will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, light southwest winds, and highs in the mild low to mid 50s.
We will be under upper ridging for much of the upcoming week, which will mean temperatures that at times will be unseasonably warm (did you think we'd every say that again???). Highs on Wednesday could reach the low 60s away from the immediate coast! The rest of the week will be cooler, but still above normal, mostly in the 50s. After Tuesday, sunshine will be in short supply.
We will see a series of clipper systems from the northwest that will result in mainly cloudy conditions and chances for beneficial rain late Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
Some long-range guidance is suggesting a more significant storm Sunday into Monday, but there is no agreement among our guidance at this time, so any social media posts you see about it are mainly academic at this time. Watch this space for updates as we work through the week and get a better idea if something will or won't develop.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for February 23 - March 1.