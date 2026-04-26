Overnight, skies begin to gradually clear, with lows dipping around 40 degrees. Monday brings plenty of sunshine and a much milder afternoon, with highs climbing into the mid 60s. Winds remain light, making for a really pleasant day. Clear skies Monday night with a cool low near 41. Tuesday keeps that nice trend going, mostly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 60s. Wednesday, clouds build through the day, with showers developing after 2 PM. Highs stay in the upper 60s. Rain becomes more widespread Wednesday night, with an 80% chance of showers and lows in the low 50s. Thursday, we could see a lingering shower in the morning, otherwise gradually turning partly sunny with a high in the low 60s. Friday and Saturday, we settle into a quieter pattern with, partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s, and just a slight chance of an isolated shower.
Forecast April 26th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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