For your Easter Sunday, expect scattered showers late this morning, becoming more widespread this afternoon, with the chance for a thunderstorm after 2 PM. Highs today will climb to the mid 70s, but it’ll feel a bit
unsettled with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 35 mph at times. Rain chances 90 percent, so keep that umbrella handy.
Tonight, showers taper off early, mainly before 8 PM. Skies will gradually clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to around 42 degrees and a light northwest breeze. For the start of the work week, sunshine returns with a cooler high near 59 degrees, and a light west winds.
The rest of the week stays quiet and seasonable. Tuesday and Wednesday bring plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid-50s and chilly mornings dipping into the 30s. Keep an eye open for frost or freeze warnings.
By Thursday, we start to warm things back up with mostly sunny skies and a high near 64. The warming trend continues into Friday with highs in the low 70s, and by next Saturday, we’re back to a beautiful 74 degrees under sunny skies.