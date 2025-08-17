Sunday Funday is here and so is the sunshine. For today, sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees. Winds out of the SW 5-10mph.
Tonight showers and storms late, otherwise partly cloudy, winds out of the South 5-10mph and temps hovering around 70 degrees.
Monday arrives bringing a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon, with partly sunny skies and highs near 82. Winds out
of the NE 5-10mph. chance of precipitation 40%. Monday evening a chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies and lows
near 70 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph, chance of precipitation 30%. Tuesday showers early, gives way to partly sunny skies and highs
near 80 degrees. Winds out of the East 8-10mph. Chance of precipitation 30%. Tuesday evening, showers early lead to partly cloudy
skies and low 67. Wednesday sunshine returns with mostly sunny highs near 82. Wednesday night partly cloudy
skies and a low near 65 degrees. Thursday sunny skies and highs near 80. Thursday evening into Friday, temps dip in the low 60's
Friday sunshine to start the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 82 degrees. Friday evening partly cloudy skies
and lows near 65 degrees. Saturday sunshine to start the day with mostly sunny skies and highs near 82.