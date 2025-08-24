HIGH risk of rip currents continues at all area beaches today, as well as a coastal flood advisory till 7am Monday.
For your Sunday Funday, We'll see partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80's. Winds out of the south 5-10mph.
Sunday evening a slight chance of showers late as a cold front appraches Delmarva, otherwise mostly cloudy low's
in the mid 60's. Monday clouds move out early, becoming mostly sunny, highs near 85 degrees. Monday evening partly
cloudy skies and lows near 60. Tuesday sunshine returns with mostly sunny skies highs in the mid 70's.
Tuesday evening temps dip to the upper 50's with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday and Thursday look like twins, with
mostly sunny skies, day time highs in the mid to upper 70's, and nighttime lows in the mid 50's.
Friday mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70's. Friday evening mostly clear and low's in the upper 50's.
Saturday sunshine to start the weekend with high's in the mid to upper 70's.