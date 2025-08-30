Labor Day weekend is here and the forecast looks more like a slot machine than weather forecast. For today, fall like conditions
continue with cooler temperatures than yesterday. Mostly cloudy skies early give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs
in the mid to upper 70's. For this evening, skies clear up and temps dip into the lower 50's and possibly upper 40's. Sunday
sunshine returns early with increasing clouds as time progresses. Highs in te mid to upper 70's. Winds out of the NE 5 - 10mph.
We kick Labor Day off with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70's. Monday evening a few clouds move in, with lows in the
upper 50's. Tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday evening into Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies and lows
in the upper 50's. Wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Thursday clouds move back in as a front approaches and so does the chance for showers.
Highs near 80. Chance of precipitation 30%. Friday fall temps return, with highs in the low to mid 70's.