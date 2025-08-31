Sunday Funday is here and the fall feel continues across Delmarva with some areas waking up in the upper 40's.
For today mostly sunny skies early give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70's.
Winds out of the NE 5 - 10mph. For this evening clouds stick around and temps hover around the 50 degree mark.
Labor Day Kick's off with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70's. Monday evening a few clouds move in, with lows in the
upper 50's. Tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday evening into Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies and lows
in the upper 50's. Wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Thursday clouds move back in as a front approaches and so
does the chance for showers. Highs near 80. Chance of precipitation 40%. Friday a chance of showers early with
high's near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation 40%. Friday evening clouds stick around and temps fall back around 61.
Saturday sunny skies with a high near 80.