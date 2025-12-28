For your Sunday Funday mostly cloudy skies with a high near 45, calm winds becoming southerly
at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon. Tonight, skies remain cloudy with a slight chance
of rain before 1am, and temperatures rising as a warm front moves through bringing temps near 55
degrees by early morning as south winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25mph.
Rain is likely on Monday, mainly before early afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 65,
with breezy southwest winds gusting over 30 mph. Conditions turn much colder Monday night as a strong
cold front crosses Delmarva and skies clear, with lows around 28 degrees and strong west winds gusting over 35mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny but windy and chilly with a high near 37 followed by a mostly clear
and cold night. Wednesday brings sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s, with clouds increasing
Wednesday night. New Year's Day will be partly sunny with a high near 43, followed by mostly cloudy
skies Thursday night. Friday remains mostly sunny and cool with highs near 38 degrees, and Saturday finishes
the period mostly sunny with a high around 44.