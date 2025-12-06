For today mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees, light winds shifting northwest in the afternoon.
For tonight Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the NW half of Delmarva, as some potential remains
for light freezing drizzle or freezing fog prior to 8am. Additionally, this is the area that has
temperatures at or below freezing and will also bring a threat for black ice. Lows near 26 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a high near 45 degrees. Winds light and variable. Sunday evening
will be partly cloudy with a low around 29 and light north winds after midnight. Monday will be
partly sunny with a high near 37, and Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 19. Tuesday
will be mostly sunny with a high near 41, followed by a partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low around 30.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50, and Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy with
a low around 36 and a 30% chance of rain. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 48, then Thursday
night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 and another 30% chance of rain. Friday will be partly
sunny with a high near 43 and a 30% chance of rain.