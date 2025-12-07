Areas of freezing fog are expected before 9 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies with a high near 43 and light, variable winds. 
Tonight  will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 29, as winds become
north at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. 
Monday  brings a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m.,
then a slight chance of snow through the day, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 35, and north winds of 13 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. 
Monday  night will gradually clear with a low around 18 and diminishing northerly winds. 
Tuesday  will be sunny with a high near 41 and calm winds becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low near 31. 
Wednesday  will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 and a mostly cloudy night with a low near 38. 
Thursday  will be partly sunny with a high near 48, and rain becomes possible after 1 a.m. with a 40% chance and a low near 33. 
Friday  will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 45, transitioning to a 40% chance of rain and snow 
Friday  night with a low near 24.  
Saturday  will be mostly sunny with a high near 36.

Recommended for you