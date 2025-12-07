Areas of freezing fog are expected before 9 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies with a high near 43 and light, variable winds.
Tonight
will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 29, as winds become
north at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Monday
brings a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m.,
then a slight chance of snow through the day, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 35, and north winds of 13 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Monday
night will gradually clear with a low around 18 and diminishing northerly winds.
Tuesday
will be sunny with a high near 41 and calm winds becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a low near 31.
Wednesday
will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 and a mostly cloudy night with a low near 38.
Thursday
will be partly sunny with a high near 48, and rain becomes possible after 1 a.m. with a 40% chance and a low near 33.
Friday
will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 45, transitioning to a 40% chance of rain and snow
Friday
night with a low near 24.
Saturday
will be mostly sunny with a high near 36.