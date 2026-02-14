For your Valentine's Day plenty of sunshine and a high near 52 degrees, winds out of the west 5 to 10 mph. Saturday evening clouds move in and temps hover the freezing mark and the winds calm down. Sunday Funday arrives with, mostly cloudy skies and the chance of rain after 1 PM, highs near 50 degrees. Rain moves in Sunday evening mainly before 1 AM, with lows around 37 degrees, the winds shift north 5 -10 mph. For Washington’s Birthday Monday, there’s just a slight chance of lingering shower early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy Monday night and a low near 32. Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and pleasant, high near 54. Tuesday night clouds move in with a low around 40. Wednesday stays mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with a high near 57, and Wednesday night holds steady in the mid-40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs reaching in the lower 60s, before rain chances return Thursday night and into Friday under mostly cloudy skies, with highs Friday near 54. Overall, it’s a cold start, a sunny Saturday, a wet end to the weekend, then a gradual warming trend through midweek before unsettled weather returns late week.
Mgrewe
