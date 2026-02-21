Blizzard Warning in effect from February 22, 01:00 PM EST until February 23, 06:00 PM EST
Warnings up for Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches- Including the cities of Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach
Cold front continues to push through the area Saturday morning leads to a mostly sunny and pleasant day, with highs reaching the low 50s. Winds out of the Northwest 5-10mph. Clouds increase Saturday night, and after 1 a.m. there’s a chance for light rain with lows in the mid-30s. Sunday brings steady rain, possibly mixing with snow by afternoon as highs reach the low 40s and northeast winds gust over 25 miles per hour. The main impact arrives Sunday night, when rain changes to all snow late, falling heavy at times with 4 to 8 inches possible by Monday morning. Strong north winds gusting near 40 miles per hour could cause blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow lingers into Monday morning before tapering off, with highs in the upper 30s. Behind the storm, Tuesday turns mostly sunny but colder in the 30s, with temperatures moderating into the 40s by midweek and additional chances for rain returning late Wednesday through Friday.