Blizzard Warnings in effect until
for the following counties Dorchester-Wicomico-Somerset-Inland
Worcester-Maryland Beaches-We’re tracking a major winter storm to end the weekend. Rain will fall through midday Sunday before changing to snow, heavy at times, as temperatures peak near 41 early and then fall through the 30s. Winds will be out of the East gusting upwards of 30mph. Blowing snow develops late in the day, but the worst conditions arrive Sunday night with heavy snowfall and widespread blowing and drifting as north winds gust up to
45 miles per hour. Snow totals 10-14 inches by Monday morning, making travel very difficult to impossible. Expect significantly reduced visibility and possible downed trees and powerlines. Snow showers linger Monday , mainly before noon with 1 to 3 inches additional accumulations possible. Blowing snow continues as breezy northwest winds gust upwards of 40 miles per hour. Highs will reach the mid-30s. Skies clear out Monday night with a low near 22. Tuesday turns mostly sunny with a high around 34, followed by increasing clouds Tuesday night. A warming trend begins Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. Thursday brings a chance of rain and a high near 52, with rain likely Thursday night. Showers remain possible Friday
with highs in the upper 40s, then sunshine returns Saturday with a mild high near 53.