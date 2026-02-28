Spring like feel for Saturday, with plenty of sunshine inland and a high near 59 degrees, as calm winds turn light southwest in the afternoon. Saturday night stays partly cloudy and cool with a low around 37. Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 55, but we’ll feel a northwest breeze at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Sunday evening turns mostly cloudy and much colder, with temps dropping to around 25 degrees. Monday arrives on the chilly side with partly sunny skies and a high near 37. Watching a little system developing overnight Monday with chances from light snow and sleet or freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, but probabilities for any accumulation continue to trend down. By Tuesday, we begin a warming trend with highs near 48 and a 40 percent chance of rain, increasing to a 50 percent chance Tuesday night. Wednesday features a chance of rain mainly before 1 PM and a milder high near 60. We stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night, then Thursday brings another chance of rain with highs climbing to the mid-60s. Rain chances linger into Thursday night, and by Friday we’re mostly cloudy but warmer, with highs reaching the mid-60s.
