Rain develops mainly after 4 a.m., accompanied by patchy fog and overnight lows near 50.
For your Saturday morning, rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy, with patchy morning fog hanging
around, a high near 59, and light winds increasing out of the east, with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain continues
into Saturday night before tapering off toward early Sunday, with additional rainfall bringing storm totals
to around one to nearly two inches in some areas. For your Sunday Funday, a lingering chance of rain ends
by early afternoon, followed by gradual clearing, cooler temperatures with highs near 49, and gusty northwest
winds reaching 30 mph. Sunday night turns mostly clear and colder, with lows near 29. The rest of the week
remains largely dry and cooler, with sunny conditions Monday and Tuesday, increasing clouds by Wednesday, a slight chance of
rain midweek, and colder temperatures late in the week, including lows in the low 20s by Thursday night.
Thursday into Friday, we have something on the horizon to watch. If it comes together, we're talking the first Nor'easter of 2026