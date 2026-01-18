For your Sunday, rain early changing over to snow in the early afternoon, possibly mixing with sleet at times, with a high near 38.
Northwest winds pick up to 5 to 10 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph by afternoon. 1 - 2 inches of accumulation expexted. Snow tapers
off Sunday evening, ending before 7 PM, with overnight lows dropping to around 20 degrees, windchills in the teens. Martin Luther
King Day looks bright and breezy with sunshine and a high near 39, southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts
up to 25. Clear and colder conditions follow Monday night with lows near 16. Tuesday stays sunny but colder, topping out near 30,
then warming midweek with sunshine Wednesday and a high near 40. Temperatures continue to climb late week with partly sunny skies
Thursday near 44, sunshine Friday around 40. Saturday a chance of rain returning and another system to watch, highs near 46.