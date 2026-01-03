For today not too much sunshine in the forecast, mostly cloudy all day, and highs struggle to reach the mid-30s. Winds remain light and variable in the afternoon hours. Saturday evening there’s a slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. No major impacts expected, but a few flakes could fly before skies begin to clear. Overnight lows fall to around 23 degrees. Sunday brings the sunshine back, but it stays chilly with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest winds pick up through the morning, with gusts up to 20 mph, wind chills making it feel even colder. Sunday night clouds increase again, lows near 21. Monday stays cool but quieter with partly sunny skies and highs around 40. Tuesday begins the warming trend with temps climbing in the low 50s. Tuesday evening clouds move in and temps hover the 40 degree mark. Wednesday spring like warmth moves in with temps pushing close to 60. Thursday stays mild in the mid 50s, and by Friday we’re talking low 60s under partly sunny skies.
Mgrewe
