Sunny and cold today with highs near 40 and a light north wind 5-10 mph, then partly cloudy and chilly tonight with lows around 22. Temperatures begin a steady warm-up Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s, followed by mostly cloudy but milder conditions Monday evening. Tuesday stays mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the low 50s. By Wednesday, clouds gradually clear and we see the warmest day of the week, with sunshine pushing highs to around 61, then mostly clear and cooler Wednesday night. Thursday remains pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Clouds increase heading into Friday as rain chances return expect a 30 percent chance of rain during the day, increasing to around 50 percent Friday night, with unsettled weather continuing into Saturday and highs near 60.