We’re off to a beautiful start for your Sunday Funday accross Delmarva with clear skies and temps already in the upper 70s. If you have outdoor plans today, the weather is definitely on your side. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies from start to finish, with afternoon highs climbing to the upper 80s. A light northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph will keep the humidity in check, making it feel fairly comfortable for mid-July. Tonight stays mostly clear with
overnight lows dropping to around 68 degrees, making for another pleasant night. Looking ahead to Monday, we stay mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s, but changes begin Monday night as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. The real weather story arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, when several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some storms could
produce heavy rainfall, especially Tuesday night, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in some locations. Localized flooding may become a concern, so it's a good idea to stay weather-aware if you have travel or outdoor plans. By Thursday, sunshine returns with lower humidity and highs back in the low 80s, setting us up for a pleasant end to the week.