For your Sunday Funday, slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise
mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday evening, mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday seasonable temperatures return with sunny skies, with a high near 85. Monday evening mostly clear skies,
with a low around 66. Tuesday waking up to sunshine, with a high near 83. Tuesday evening mostly clear, with
a low around 67. Wednesday sunshine remains in the forecast with highs near 84 degrees. Wednesday evening mostly
clear, with a low around 69. Thursday sunny skies, with a high near 89. Thursday evening clear skies with a
low around 74. Friday above average temperatures return with Sunshins and highs near 93 degrees.
Friday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Saturday mostly sunny to start the day, chance of showers
in the afternoon, with a high near 93.