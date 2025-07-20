For your Sunday Funday, slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon, otherwise

mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday evening, mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday seasonable temperatures return with sunny skies, with a high near 85. Monday evening mostly clear skies,

with a low around 66. Tuesday waking up to sunshine, with a high near 83. Tuesday evening mostly clear, with

a low around 67. Wednesday sunshine remains in the forecast with highs near 84 degrees. Wednesday evening mostly

clear, with a low around 69. Thursday sunny skies, with a high near 89. Thursday evening clear skies with a

low around 74. Friday above average temperatures return with Sunshins and highs near 93 degrees.

Friday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Saturday mostly sunny to start the day, chance of showers

in the afternoon, with a high near 93.

