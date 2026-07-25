Good morning Delmarva! For today keep the umbrella handy early as we're seeing a few showers making their way across portions of the area this morning. Rainfall will be light, and not everyone will see it, with just a 40% chance of a passing shower. As we head into the late morning and afternoon, skies will gradually brighten, becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees with a light northeast breeze, making for a comfortable afternoon once the clouds break. Tonight looks great if you have evening plans. Expect partly cloudy skies and a pleasant with overnight lows right around 62 degrees. Sunday is shaping up to be the pick of the weekend, with wall-to-wall sunshine, low humidity, and a high in the low 80s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures warm back into the mid-80s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, but Tuesday is the day to watch, with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely before drier weather returns for the second half of the week.
Mgrewe
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