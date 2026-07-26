Good Morning Delmarva! We are off to a beautiful start for your Sunday Funday with plenty of sunshine expected from start to finish today. Temps will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon, topping out around 83 degrees.
Winds stay light, becoming northeasterly at about 5 to 10 mph, making for comfortable day to get outside. For tonight, skies remain mostly clear, although a slight chance of a brief shower develops after midnight. Most neighborhoods will stay dry, with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. We begin the work week dry, with a mostly sunny start, and highs in the mid-80s. A few isolated showers are possible late morning, but the better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives in the early afternoon, with a 40% chance of showers. Tuesday is the day to watch. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances jump to 90%, and some locations could pick up a quarter to a half inch of rain, with locally higher amounts where thunderstorms develop. By Wednesday, a lingering morning shower is possible before sunshine returns
for the afternoon. Then we're back to a stretch of dry, sunny weather Thursday and Friday with highs holding in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next weekend, Saturday brings another slight chance for an afternoon shower, but much of the day should remain warm with highs in the mid-80s.