Another scorcher for your 4th of July, with highs climbing to 101 degrees and heat index values peaking upwards 110. If you're heading out for fireworks this evening, conditions will stay warm and humid, with temperatures
only falling into the mid-70s overnight. Seeing a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in late afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans. While many communities will stay dry, any
storm that develops could bring brief heavy rain and lightning. Tomorrow, expect another hot day. We'll see mostly sunny skies with a high around 95 degrees, and it will feel more like 103 during the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the day, but most of Sunday looks dry. As we head into the new workweek, the pattern turns much more unsettled. Monday brings increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely by afternoon, along with a cooler high near 89 degrees. Rain chances remain elevated Monday night into Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms and highs settling into the mid-80s. By Wednesday, conditions improve with partly sunny skies and highs around 86 degrees. Sunshine returns Thursday with temperatures back into the lower 90s, and by Friday, we'll be hot again with highs in the mid-90s and another chance for afternoon thunderstorms.