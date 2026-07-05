Another scorcher for your Sunday Funday with highs climbing into the mid 90s with heat index values topping out around 103 degrees. For tonight, it will be warm and muggy with increasing clouds and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the mid 70s. Monday expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit lower, around 89 degrees, but it will remain very humid. Rain chances increase to 60%. Monday night into Tuesday looks to be our wettest stretch. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, with rain chances climbing to 80%. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, and localized ponding on roads is possible. Highs Tuesday stay cooler, in the mid-80s. By Wednesday, we'll finally catch a break. Skies become partly sunny with a pleasant high near 84 degrees and lower humidity. The heat starts to build again on Thursday, with sunshine and highs around 90. Then for Friday and Saturday, expect temperatures back in the low to mid-90s, along with the typical summertime chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Mgrewe
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