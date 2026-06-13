For today, expect some clouds early in the morning, but sunshine will take over by the afternoon. It'll be another hot day with highs reaching around 92 degrees and light northerly winds. Saturday night stays clear and comfortable with lows near 67. Sunday, the heat continues with afternoon highs again around 92 degrees. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and we'll be watching for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon and especially during the evening hours. Showers and  thunderstorms are likely overnight with some locations picking up over a half-inch of rainfall. Behind that system, much cooler air arrives for the start of the workweek. Monday turns mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday remains pleasant with temperatures in the upper 70s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. By Wednesday, temperatures begin to climb again, reaching the low 80s. Then we're back into the heat by Thursday with highs near 92 degrees under mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Looking ahead to Friday, we'll keep a chance of scattered showers in the forecast, but much of the day appears partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s.

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