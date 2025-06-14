For today chance of showers and thunderstorms, with an increased risk for stronger storms after 5pm.
We'll have mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. For tonight, showers early with the possibility thunderstorms late
cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday evening a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 2am, then rain
likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am, then rain likely after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 65.
East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday rain hangs around to start the week with the chance
of showers and storms before 5pm. Cloudy skies with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday evening cloudy, with a low around 65. Tuesday mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday evening partly cloudy skies, with a low around 74. Juneteenth chance of showers and thunderstorms early
otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Thursday another chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday sunshine returns
with a high near 86.