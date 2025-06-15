A stationary front lingers to our North will slowly drop, creating a backdoor cold front for Delmarva Otherwise,
a chance of showers before 8am, then an increased chance of showers and Thunderstorms after 2pm.
Cloudy skies, with a high near 74 winds out of the East 5 to 10mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
evening A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am.
Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
rain hangs around to
start the week with the chance of showers and storms before 5pm. Cloudy skies with a high near 74.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.
evening cloudy, with a low around 65.
mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
evening a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
partly sunny, with a high near 89.
evening partly cloudy skies, with a low around 74. Juneteenth chance of showers and thunderstorms early
otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
another chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
sunshine returns
with a high near 88.
waking up to temps in the upper 50's give way to mostly sunny skis and highs near 84.