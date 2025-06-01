<Not a bad start for your 1st day of June with most of Delmarva waking up to temps in the lower 50's.
Strong upper level trough remains over the East coast today. Unfortunately that means that wildfire
smoke from Canada will move SE over Delmarva throughout the afternoon, otherwise highs in the
70s (low-mid 70s N and upper 70s S) winds out of the West 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
For tonight, chance of shower moves into the forecast as a weak cold front crosses the area bringing partly
cloudy skies with a low around 53. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday sunshine returns with highs near 75. Monday evening clear skies
with a low around 55. Tuesday high pressure moves over the area bringing a warm up for Delmarva, highs 82 degrees.
Tuesday evening clear, with a low around 61. Wednesday sunny skies remain with highs near 86.
Wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 65. Thursday sunny skies and our highs near 87.
Thursday evening, mostly clear, with a low around 70. Friday sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday night a chance of showers moves in the forecast. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday a chance of showers early gives way
to mostly sunny skies, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.>