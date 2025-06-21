Mostly dry conditions in the forecast for Delmarva this weekend, with heat and humidity
returning late in the weekend. For today abundance of sunshine with highs near 91.
Winds out of the SW 5-10mph. For this evening, mostly clear skies and lows 71 degrees.
Winds out of the S 5-8mph. Sunday sunny with highs near 95 degrees and the heat index as
high as a 100. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Sunday evening clear skies, with a low around 76.
Winds out of the SW 5-7 mph. Monday Sunny and hot Highs near 98 degrees.
Monday night mostly clear and our lows 77. Tuesday setting up to be the hottest day
of the week with Sunshine and highs near 98 with a heat index between 105 - 110.
Tuesday evening mostly clear, with a low around 76. Wednesday another sunny day in the
forecast, with a high near 96. Wednesday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 93, with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm.
Thursday night partly cloudy skies, with a low around 73. Friday mostly sunny,
with a high near 91, still the chance of a pop-up shower or storm.