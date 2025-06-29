Above average temperatures continue today ahead of any
developing storms in the afternoon hours, we'll see high's today in the lower 90s expected, but
with the heat indices will range over 100+. Winds SW 5-10mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
For this evening, chance of showers and thunderstorms before morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with lows 75 degrees, winds out of the S 5 mph, diminishing by morning. Monday chance of showers
early, gives way to mostly sunny skies highs in the lower 90's, winds SW 5-10mph.
Monday evening chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.
South wind 6 to 8 mph. Tuesday sunny skies early, with showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours, high near 92.
Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tuesday evening showers and storms possible as a cold front moves in bringing
mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday a chance of showers early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday evening partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Thursday Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80's.
Thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 70. For your Independence day, abundance of sunshine and highs near 90.
Friday evening mostly clear, with a low around 68. Saturday sunshine returns and highs near 90 degrees.