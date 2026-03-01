We’re starting off with some early morning fog for your Sunday Funday. After that, we’ll see improving conditions with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 50 degrees. Winds will shift to the north at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts upwards of 25 mph, so it will feel a bit brisk at times. Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy and temperatures drop sharply as a cold front crosses Delmarva. We’re looking at an overnight low around 25 degrees with light northeast winds. Monday brings colder conditions with partly sunny skies and a highs in the mid 30s. Northeastern winds at 5 to 10 mph will make it feel colder than the thermometer suggests. Clouds increase Monday night, and so does the chance of mixed precipitation. Overnight Light snow and sleet or freezing rain into Tuesday morning is
possible, but probabilities for any accumulation continues to trend down, lows will hover around 30 degrees. Tuesday is our wetter day. Rain becomes likely with a 70% chance of precipitation. Temps climb to the low 50s as winds turn
southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Rainfall totals could range between a tenth and a quarter inch. Tuesday night, we keep a 40 percent chance of lingering showers with cloudy skies and a mild low near 46 degrees. By Wednesday, we dry out but stay mostly cloudy, with temperatures warming nicely to around 63 degrees. Wednesday night stays mostly cloudy with
lows near 50. Thursday looks like a beauty, partly sunny and much warmer, with highs reaching near 70 degrees. A slight chance of rain returns Thursday night, about 30 percent, with lows in the low 50s. Friday stays partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, and by Saturday we’re mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low 70s.