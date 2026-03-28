For today partly sunny early, then turning mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. It's going to be breezy, with north winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts close to 30 mph, wind chills will have it feeling colder than the
thermometer shows. For tonight, skies clear out and temperatures drop to around 30 degrees, with lighter northwest winds. Moving into Sunday, things improve nicely. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Winds turn southerly and pick up a bit during the day, helping warm things up. Clouds increase Sunday night, with a low around 45. Now here's the big shift, Monday brings a real taste of spring with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees. That warming trend continues into Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-70s. By Wednesday, we're pushing close to 80 degrees, but changes are on the way. We'll see increasing clouds and a chance of showers developing in the afternoon. Those showers become more likely Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, with cooler temperatures returning and highs dropping back into the upper 50s. Heading into Friday, it looks unsettled with lingering showers and cloudy skies, and highs staying in the 50s.