We're wrapping up the weekend on a sunny, but breezy note. For today, mostly sunny highs in the mid-50s, winds out of the Southwest 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph. Overnight, clouds move in and temps dip to the mid 40s, South winds 8-12 mph. Heading into Monday, things warm up nicely. We'll see mostly sunny skies with a high near 71 degrees. It will be a bit windy at times, with Southwest gusts approaching 30 mph. Monday evening stays mild with partly cloudy skies and a low around 57. By Tuesday, we turn even warmer. Mostly sunny skies stick around with a high climbing to 75 degrees. It'll stay breezy, but overall a great day to be outside. Tuesday night remains clear and mild, with a low near 61. Now, changes arrive midweek. Wednesday starts off mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 80, but we'll see a chance of showers developing after 2 PM. That rain becomes more likely Wednesday night. From there, we settle into a more unsettled pattern. Thursday through Saturday bring mostly cloudy skies with occasional chances of showers and highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s. So enjoy the sunshine and warmth early in the week, because wetter weather moves in by midweek.
Mgrewe
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