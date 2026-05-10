We’re looking at a beautiful Mother's Day with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. Winds pick up out of the west this afternoon 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds begin to increase, and there’s a slight chance of a brief shower after 1 AM. Overnight lows drop to the mid 50s. Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and showers likely through much of the day. Highs will be much cooler, only reaching the mid 60s. Precipitation less than a tenth of an
inch possible. Skies clear out Monday night, setting up for a sunny and pleasant Tuesday with highs near 68. Wednesday starts dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 70s, with the chance of showers returning Wednesday night into early Thursday. By Friday and into next weekend, sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures with highs in the low to upper 70s by Saturday.