Below average temperatures for your Memorial Day weekend. For today, cooler with plenty of sunshine as a high pressure remains
over Delmarva, temps near 71 degrees. Winds out of the NW 5-10mph. For tonight, slight chance of showers after 2am, otherwise mostly cloudy skies,
and low right around 50 degrees. For Memorial Day, chance of showers in the morning move out by noon, leaving mostly sunny skies and highs near 72.
Monday night clouds move in as a low pressure approaches from the SW, lows 51 degrees. Tuesday skies clouds move out early leaving sunny skies and
highs near 71.Tuesday evening showers mainly after midnight, mostly cloudy skies, and lows around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday showers remain in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday evening showers continue with lows 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday showers early, give way to partly
sunny skies, with a high near 77. Thursday evening chance of showers late, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday potential cold front approaches, otherwise partly sunny highs near 80 degrees. Friday night a slight chance of showers.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday a chance of showers early. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Chance of precipitation is 30%.