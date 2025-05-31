Showers taper off early this morning as a low pressure continues east and north of Delmarva.
Winds will gust up over the next few hours over the Eastern Shore, bringing a wind advisory
in effect from 2-8 AM for westerly winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Secondary cold front
moves across the area this afternoon (potentially as early as around noon) bringing scattered showers
and the chance of strong storms. Strong storms could produce hail. Saturday evening chance of showers
before, otherwise mostly cloudy, winds out of the NW 5- 10mph, and temps hovering around 50 degrees.
Sunday partly cloudy skies with temps only reaching the lower 70's. Winds west 10-15mph with gusts over 20mph.
Sunday evening partly cloudy, with lows right around 53. West winds light and variable.
Monday sunshine returns with highs near 75. Monday evening clear skies, with a low around 55.
Tuesday high pressure moves over the area bringing a warm up for Delmarva, highs 82 degrees.
Tuesday evening clear, with a low around 61. Wednesday sunny skies remain with highs near 86.
Wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 65. Thursday sunny skies and our highs near 87.
Thursday evening, mostly clear, with a low around 70. Friday sunny, with a high near 87.