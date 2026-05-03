Looking at a bright and breezy Sunday Funday with plenty of sunshine, highs today in the low 60s. Winds out of the Northwest 10-15 mph, with gusts upwards of 25 mph at times. Tonight, clouds gradually increase, with temperatures dipping into the mid 40s. Winds flip from the south at 5 mph. Monday, warm up trend in full force and temperatures rebound into the mid-70s. Monday night stays mild, with mostly clear skies, and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday, we really warm things up with sunny skies and highs pushing into the low 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Wednesday brings increasing clouds with a chance for scattered
showers, and by Wednesday night, rain becomes more likely with the possibility of thunderstorms. Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the stretch, with periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with highs in the low 70s. By Friday, sunshine returns with highs in the mid-60s. We stay partly sunny into Saturday, with just a slight chance of a passing shower.