For today, a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower early, with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing after 2 PM. Highs today in the mid 70s with breezy south winds gusting over 25 mph at times. Saturday night, a few evening showers or thunderstorms remain possible, before skies gradually clear. Overnight lows in the mid 50s. Mother's Day looks partly sunny early, then turning mostly sunny and warm with highs reaching the low 80s. Clouds move in Sunday night with a chance of showers developing late. Monday turns cooler and wetter with widespread showers likely through much of the day. Highs only reach the lower 60s. By Tuesday, sunshine returns with pleasant temperatures in the mid 60s. Another round of unsettled weather arrives Wednesday into Thursday with additional chances for showers before partial clearing returns by Friday with highs near 70.
Mgrewe
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