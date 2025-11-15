Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds this evening becoming west overnight 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&