Mild start to your Saturday morning, will be followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, winds
out of the southwest 5-10mph. For this evening clouds move in as a cold front crosses Delmarva bringing the
chance of showers before morning. Lows in the Mid 50s. Winds increasing out of the southwest 15-20mph.
Sunday rain moves out early and so do the clouds, we'll see sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, becoming
quite breezy with winds out of the northwest gusting as high as 35mph. Sunday evening temps dip and winds shift
out of the west 15-20mph, lows in the mid 30s. Beginning of the work week we see sunny skies on Monday with
highs near 50 degrees, winds out of the West 10-15mph. Monday evening clouds move in and temps hover the
freezing mark. Tuesday remains cloudy with a high near 50. Tuesday evening 40% chance of showers across the
peninsula, lows in the upper 30s. Midweek we'll see partly sunny conditions Wednesday with a high near 53 and
a mostly cloudy night around 39. Thursday, skies remain partly sunny with a high near 58, before another slight
chance of showers Thursday evening. Friday stays mostly cloudy, milder near 64, with a 30% chance of showers.