Good morning Delmarva! We’re starting off with a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds will be light, between 5 and 10 mph. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temps hovering around 40 degrees. Winds will remain light out of the east. For Monday, look for plenty of sunshine and a high near 67 degrees. Overnight Monday skies remain mostly clear with temps in the mid 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be beautiful, with abundant sunshine and temps climbing into the middle 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high around 75. Clouds move in Wednesday night, and rain chances return Thursday. Thursday night showers continue overnight with lows around 60 degrees. Friday looks unsettled, with showers likely and a high near 73. Rain chances taper off Friday night, and by Saturday, we'll see a return to partly sunny skies with a high around 69.

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