Patchy fog will clear out early, giving way to sunshine with highs near 57. Winds out of the West 5-10mph.
Tonight skies will be clear and chilly with lows hovering around 35. Sunny skies continue Monday
with a high near 55, winds out of the Northwest 5-10mph. Monday evening will be partly cloudy with lows
in the mid 30s. On Tuesday, clouds increase with a chance of showers in the afternoon and highs
in the low 60s. Showers become likely Tuesday evening with a chance of thunderstorms and a mild
low around 56. Wednesday brings a chance of lingering showers with highs in the mid-60s before
cooler air moves in. Thanksgiving Day looks mostly sunny but chilly with a high
near 49, followed by clear and cold nights in the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunshine
continues into Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s.