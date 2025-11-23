Patchy fog will clear out early, giving way to sunshine with highs near 57. Winds out of the West 5-10mph.

Tonight skies will be clear and chilly with lows hovering around 35. Sunny skies continue Monday

with a high near 55, winds out of the Northwest 5-10mph. Monday evening will be partly cloudy with lows

in the mid 30s. On Tuesday, clouds increase with a chance of showers in the afternoon and highs

in the low 60s. Showers become likely Tuesday evening with a chance of thunderstorms and a mild

low around 56. Wednesday brings a chance of lingering showers with highs in the mid-60s before

cooler air moves in. Thanksgiving Day looks mostly sunny but chilly with a high

near 49, followed by clear and cold nights in the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunshine

continues into Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s.

