Good morning Delmarva! Chilly, wet Saturday across the area, with rain expected through much of the morning and tapering off in the early afternoon. Highs today in the low 50s, with breezy north winds around 15-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph at times. Keep that umbrella handy if you’re heading out today. Tonight, skies will begin to clear, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures dropping to the upper 30s, bringing a slight chance for some
patchy frost across the area. For Sunday, we’re looking at a much nicer day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. It’ll still be breezy, with northeast winds between 10 and 15 mph, gusting over 20 mph. Sunday evening, clouds move in, and temps dip in the mid 40s with light north winds. As we head into the new week, temperatures gradually warm up. Monday brings a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, with a high near 61. By Tuesday, we're tracking a possible Nor'easter forming off the coast, with temps topping near 65 degrees, and the chance for coastal flooding. Then a mix of sunshine and clouds through the middle of the week, with highs generally in the low to mid-60s. And by Friday, we’re looking at a high near 66 degrees.