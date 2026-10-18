For your Sunday Funday, expect plenty of sunshine, with temps hovering the 60 degree mark. Northeast winds will be blowing 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts over 25 mph. Even with the sunshine, it’s going to feel a little brisk, especially along the coast. Tonight, skies remain mostly clear, allowing temps to drop in the mid 40s. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Monday brings a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a highs in the low 60s. The bigger story will be the wind. Northerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph, as a possible Nor'easter develops off the coast. Monday night turns mostly cloudy, with temps falling to the upper 40s. Northerly winds continue near 15 mph, with gusts over 25 mph at times. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temps climbing to the mid 60s. However, it will remain breezy, with north winds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts over 25 mph. Tuesday night, skies turn partly cloudy, and temps will fall back to the upper 40s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and an overnight low around 49. Thursday will bring more sunshine, with temps in the mid 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low near 49. Friday looks sunny, with highs near 63
degrees and a mostly clear night, with temps settling near 50.