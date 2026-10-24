Good morning Delmarva! We’re looking at a beautiful stretch of fall weather over the next several days, with plenty of sunshine and temps gradually warming up. For today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, and temps will dip to upper 30s, with calm winds. Sunday is looking sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. Overnight, expect clear skies and lows again in the upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday look fantastic, with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds moving in Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s, but no major changes to the forecast. By Thursday, sunshine returns with a high near 70 degrees, and Friday looks even warmer, with mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 70s.
Mgrewe
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