Overnight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s, with some northern areas seeing patchy frost, so expect a chilly start tomorrow morning. Monday will be sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Monday night will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 40s. We'll stay mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 67, before a few more clouds move in Wednesday. Wednesday's high will reach around 66 degrees. By Thursday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures hovering the 70 degree mark. Friday looks like the warmest day of the week, with abundant sunshine and a high near 74 degrees. Saturday stays pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 72. So, enjoy the sunshine, keep a jacket handy for those chilly mornings, and get ready for a beautiful week ahead.
Forecast October 25th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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