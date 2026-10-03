The wet weather doesn't completely let up tonight. We'll stay cloudy with a chance for additional showers, especially late tonight, with temperatures settling near 60 degrees. Looking ahead, Sunday is the wetter day of the weekend, with showers likely much of the day and temperatures again in the upper 60s. Winds out of the east 5-10 mph. Overnight Sunday, showers linger with a light northeast breeze and temps hovering the 60-degree mark for a second night. Monday starts the turnaround. Clouds break for some sunshine, temperatures climb near 70, and then we settle into a much drier stretch for Tuesday, with highs barely reaching 60 degrees. The fall-like weather continues through the end of the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s daily and night time lows in the upper 40s, lower 50s.

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